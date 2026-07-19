Swiss National Bank Purchases 71,700 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Vertiv worth $267,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8%

Vertiv stock opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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