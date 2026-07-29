Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 336,800 Erasca, Inc. $ERAS

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Erasca at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 594.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 339,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Erasca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Erasca by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Erasca by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Erasca by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,226 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HSBC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Erasca

Key Erasca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Positive Sentiment: No new business, clinical, regulatory, or financing developments were reported in these articles that would provide a clear near-term positive catalyst for Erasca (ERAS) .

No new business, clinical, regulatory, or financing developments were reported in these articles that would provide a clear near-term positive catalyst for . Neutral Sentiment: Investors who purchased Erasca securities between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, generally have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The notices are solicitations from law firms and do not establish that the allegations are proven. Rosen Law Firm investor deadline notice

Investors who purchased Erasca securities between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, generally have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The notices are solicitations from law firms and do not establish that the allegations are proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms announced or promoted a class action alleging that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive performance, safety profile, patent protection, and intellectual-property advantage. The complaints point to April 27–28 disclosures involving patent-infringement allegations from a competitor and Erasca’s acknowledgment that some product comparisons were not based on head-to-head trials. One notice also says a $258.8 million offering preceded a reported 53.9% stock decline. The repeated announcements increase visibility around potential damages, governance concerns, and litigation costs, weighing on the stock. Levi and Korsinsky shareholder alert

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

Further Reading

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