Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119,700 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Qualcomm worth $401,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

Qualcomm stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here