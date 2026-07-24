Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore lowered Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5%

DOC stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

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