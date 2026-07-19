Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,704,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Palantir Technologies worth $980,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock worth $937,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $132.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here