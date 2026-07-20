Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477,200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $228,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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