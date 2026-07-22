Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Steel Dynamics worth $73,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.18.

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Steel Dynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,578,734.06. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $5,438,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $288.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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