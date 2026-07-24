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Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Southern Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank's holdings in Southern Copper were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern Copper this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Southern Copper reported quarterly EPS of $2.01, beating Wall Street estimates, while revenue jumped 40.6% year over year and margins remained strong. Press Release
  • Positive Sentiment: The company outlined a path to lift copper production to more than 1.06 million tonnes by 2029, supporting optimism around future growth and cash flow. Southern Copper maps route to over 1M tonnes by 2029
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on copper market trends, with industry commentary noting firmer copper earlier in the week before a notable intraday drop later on. Southern Copper NYSE: SCCO In Focus As Copper Prices Firm
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below consensus, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader copper weakness is weighing on sentiment for copper miners, adding near-term pressure to SCCO shares. Copper’s Biggest Intraday Drop in 2026: 5 Stocks Most at Risk Today

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,320.74. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 404 shares of company stock worth $74,108 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $223.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 35.87%.The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper's payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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