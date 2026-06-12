Swiss National Bank Sells 255,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926,925 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 255,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Walt Disney worth $560,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Disney analyst estimate raise

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Disney deep value article

Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts.

Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary on recent share-price weakness suggests some market participants remain cautious, citing broader headwinds despite Disney’s attractive valuation and improving fundamentals. Disney share price weakness article

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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