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Swiss National Bank Sells 34,500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Paycom Software logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank cut its Paycom Software stake by 26.1% in Q1, selling 34,500 shares and leaving it with 97,700 shares valued at about $11.9 million.
  • Paycom reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.15 versus estimates of $2.99 and revenue of $571.8 million, up 7.8% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of $159.75, and analysts currently see 87.77% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Paycom Software? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,662 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,090 shares of the software maker's stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the software maker's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $248.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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