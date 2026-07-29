Swiss National Bank Takes $5.92 Million Position in AXT Inc $AXTI

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AXT by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 930,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 840,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $711,261.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,793,691. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 8,333 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $926,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,244,393.05. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,636 shares of company stock worth $27,789,677. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXT Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of AXT stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.93 and a beta of 1.86. AXT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of AXT from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

See Also

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