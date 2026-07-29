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Swiss National Bank Takes $6.69 Million Position in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Aris Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank acquired a new $6.69 million stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter, purchasing 360,700 shares, or approximately 0.17% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 39.71% of Aris Mining.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $17.00, despite recent rating changes from Weiss Ratings and Zacks Research.
  • Aris Mining shares opened at $14.47, down 2.6%, while the company’s latest quarterly results showed adjusted EPS of $0.57, missing the $0.62 consensus estimate, on revenue of $372.48 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining.

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aris Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARIS

Aris Mining Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.22. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $23.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.48 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Aris Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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