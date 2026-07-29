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Sylebra Capital LLC Sells 478,181 Shares of LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR $LUXE

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
LuxExperience B.V. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Sylebra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,053 shares of the company's stock after selling 478,181 shares during the period. LuxExperience B.V. comprises approximately 2.5% of Sylebra Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 2.85% of LuxExperience B.V. worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,060,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $12,602,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,628,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth $7,292,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LUXE opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LuxExperience B.V. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUXE

About LuxExperience B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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