Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,101 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Synaptics worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $6,404,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3,222.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,562 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $149.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Synaptics

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s announced acquisition of Synaptics is boosting investor attention and lifting the stock on the prospect of a takeover premium and strategic value in physical AI. Reuters article

onsemi’s announced acquisition of Synaptics is boosting investor attention and lifting the stock on the prospect of a takeover premium and strategic value in physical AI. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synaptics to $160 from $155 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synaptics to $160 from $155 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt maintained a neutral rating while trimming its price target to $160 from $180, suggesting analysts still see value but are more cautious after the deal announcement. Benzinga article

Rosenblatt maintained a neutral rating while trimming its price target to $160 from $180, suggesting analysts still see value but are more cautious after the deal announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations into whether the acquisition delivers a fair price, which could create headline risk but does not change the deal terms yet. PR Newswire article

Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations into whether the acquisition delivers a fair price, which could create headline risk but does not change the deal terms yet. Negative Sentiment: Needham downgraded Synaptics from buy to hold, reflecting concern that much of the near-term upside may already be captured following the takeover announcement. Benzinga/The Fly article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $128.00 price target on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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