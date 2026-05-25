Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,082.36. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $878,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,509.85. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,741. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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