Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 837,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $49,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,349,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,359,508 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $593,274,000 after acquiring an additional 661,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,090,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,313,000 after acquiring an additional 260,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $209,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company that provides credit products and related services through partnerships with retailers, healthcare providers and other businesses. Its offerings include private-label and co-branded credit cards, installment loans and promotional financing options. The company also provides consumer banking products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit. Its financing solutions serve customers in areas such as retail, home improvement, automotive, health and wellness, and digital commerce, primarily in the United States.

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