Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Position Boosted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.50 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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