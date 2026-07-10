Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.0%

SNPS stock opened at $443.37 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $478.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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