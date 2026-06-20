Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by FACT Capital LP

FACT Capital LP cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,662 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.7% of FACT Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FACT Capital LP's holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $455.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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