Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $454.38 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here