Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,483 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 34,803 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.74% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCOM

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,944.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $264,750.70. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $61,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,320,663.63. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,803 shares of company stock worth $3,101,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company's core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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