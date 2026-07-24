Systematic Financial Management LP Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,562 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of Select Water Solutions worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,726,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,309 shares of the company's stock worth $100,220,000 after buying an additional 185,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,126,486 shares of the company's stock worth $54,802,000 after buying an additional 705,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,517 shares of the company's stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 426,822 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118,824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 746,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $1,557,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 380,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,590,574.78. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Alan Burnett sold 45,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $849,221.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,371.72. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.63 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Select Water Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.40.

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About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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