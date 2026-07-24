Systematic Financial Management LP Has $21.52 Million Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,696 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.57% of Gulfport Energy worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 108,889 shares of the company's stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,662,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $149.18 and a one year high of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPOR

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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