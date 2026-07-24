Systematic Financial Management LP Has $29.40 Million Stock Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,677 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.21% of Visteon worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 389.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the company's stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 59,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Visteon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Visteon

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,463 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Further Reading

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