Systematic Financial Management LP Has $5.88 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,617 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,289,711 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,982,532,000 after purchasing an additional 614,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,064,513 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,270,000 after buying an additional 393,158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,220,986 shares of the bank's stock worth $423,222,000 after buying an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,574,714 shares of the bank's stock worth $384,029,000 after buying an additional 763,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,047,378 shares of the bank's stock worth $321,534,000 after buying an additional 138,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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