Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.27% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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