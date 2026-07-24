Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 14,011 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,241 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems makes up about 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of OSI Systems worth $58,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $214.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.73. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.27 and a 1 year high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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