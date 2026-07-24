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Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 90,447 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Innoviva logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its Innoviva stake by 4.3% in the first quarter, selling 90,447 shares and leaving it with 2,024,082 shares valued at about $47.2 million.
  • Innoviva reported better-than-expected EPS for the latest quarter at $0.44 versus $0.43 expected, though revenue of $97.99 million came in below analyst estimates.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several firms maintaining buy ratings and the stock holding a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $36.20 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Innoviva.

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,082 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 90,447 shares during the quarter. Innoviva accounts for 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.73% of Innoviva worth $47,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Innoviva by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,119 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company's stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 21.13 and a quick ratio of 20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.57 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 119.89%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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