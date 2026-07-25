Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. $BPRN

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,145 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.51% of Princeton Bancorp worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,383 shares of the company's stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 42,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.84 million. Princeton Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Princeton Bancorp's payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $56,064.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $745,370.88. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Princeton Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN - Free Report).

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