T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 397.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after acquiring an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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