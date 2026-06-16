T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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