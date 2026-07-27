T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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