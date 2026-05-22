T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $3,061,393.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 126,785 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,574.95. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,602 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $190.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $199.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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