T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 827,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of T-Mobile US worth $1,772,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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