T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 224.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $181.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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