T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 347.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 95,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after acquiring an additional 877,384 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $188.92 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $263.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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