T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 23,646 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $164,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9%

TMUS stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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