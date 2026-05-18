T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 37,707 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $185.22 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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