T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 803,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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