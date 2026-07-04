T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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