T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $145,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here