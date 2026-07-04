T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,451 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 20,519 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 83,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,040.48. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $118.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $100.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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