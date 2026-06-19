T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,933,373 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,809,541 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,933,373 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 14.20% of Aurora Innovation worth $1,055,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company's stock worth $616,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818,179 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,037,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 499,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6,824.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,645,035 shares of the company's stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 9,505,736 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,743,215 shares of the company's stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $42,943,183.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,275. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 82,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $498,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 246,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,974.76. This trade represents a 50.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119. 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 20,775.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.97 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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