T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 362,052 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885,476 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 362,052 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for about 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Ameren worth $1,586,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 104,698.0% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,370,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 543,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Ameren by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 155,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $115.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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