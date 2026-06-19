T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 160,823 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Keysight Technologies worth $647,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $363.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.07 and a 200 day moving average of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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