T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $636.08 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $636,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 7.1%

TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $465.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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