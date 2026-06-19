T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,717,404 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 7.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $797,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,536,000 after buying an additional 759,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,622,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 640,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock worth $130,612,000 after acquiring an additional 799,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.5%

ELAN opened at $24.21 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

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About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report).

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