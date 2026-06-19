T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 168,405 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.97% of MSCI worth $829,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,374 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,948,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 66,022 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Negative Sentiment: MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Article title

MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Article title

Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Article title

Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Article title

Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst-style article argued MSCI may still be attractively valued as a “passive investing toll booth,” but this is commentary rather than a new company catalyst. Article title

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $581.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.00.

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Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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