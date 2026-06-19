T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,082,127 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 4.09% of Textron worth $621,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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