T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,223 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $589,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,621 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $523,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,837.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $139,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,075 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $456.13 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.57 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $581.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty

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About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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